Penn State football holds final practice of 2021 spring season, allows fans inside Beaver Stadium

For the first time since 2019, fans are allowed to attend Friday’s practice. The practice was originally intended only for team guests and senior students.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — After losing spring football in 2020, Penn State’s 15 spring practices in 2021 brought a sense of normalcy. For the first time since 2019, the team was able to invite general public fans inside Beaver Stadium.

The team altered its practice schedule to allow for two practices inside Beaver Stadium. Saturday, April 17th’s practice was in place of the annual Blue & White game. The team added Friday’s under-the-lights practice to allow senior students to have one last game-like experience before graduation.

The structure on Friday was similar to the Saturday practice: warm ups and individual drills, then a full scrimmage.

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons attended practice on Friday, spending time with his former teammates before the NFL Draft next week. The Harrisburg-native spent time with Defensive Coordinator Brent Pry, Head Coach James Franklin, Athletic Director Sandy Barbour and his former roommate, Jesse Luketa.

👀👀 looks like the next NFL star from Penn State is in Beaver Stadium tonight.



Micah Parsons on the sidelines with his teammates for the final spring practice. pic.twitter.com/oFLMGNfvNC — Allie Berube (@allieberube) April 23, 2021

Broncos KJ Hamler was back in Beaver Stadium for the second straight practice.

Star studded practice… Broncos KJ Hamler plus @realsjsgiovanni’s in Happy Valley! pic.twitter.com/7kYTWAVg7q — Allie Berube (@allieberube) April 24, 2021

Much of the practice focused on thanking the senior students. Franklin addressing the crowd commending the seniors on “an unbelievable four years.” The atmosphere inside Beaver Stadium felt like a pre-graduation celebration for the students who say goodbye to Happy Valley in two weeks.

I have a brother (college freshman) & a sister (about to graduate from Penn State). While I do feel for the freshman, these seniors will never get another chance to make these memories.



Good on @PennStateFball for making this Beaver Stadium practice happen. It was so important. pic.twitter.com/9aCkbZXY8U — Allie Berube (@allieberube) April 24, 2021

Penn State football opens the 2021 season on the road at Wisconsin on Sept. 4. The first home game is Sept. 11 against Ball State.