Penn State football jumps to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll after Auburn win

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 18: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with teammates after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium on September 18, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State football is ranked 6thin the AP Top 25 Poll after its statement win over then-22nd ranked Auburn. The Nittany Lions are 3-0 in 2021.

Last week, Penn State was ranked 10th. Six Big Ten schools are ranked in the fourth week of the college football season.

Only Iowa (No. 5) is ranked above the Nittany Lions among Big Ten schools.

The Buckeyes fell from No. 9 to No. 10 after its 41-20 win over Tulsa. The Buckeyes are 2-1 on the season.

Wisconsin stays at No. 18 for the third week in a row with a 2-1 record. Michigan moved up to No. 19 from Week 3 when the Wolverines cracked into the poll at No. 25. Michigan State gets in for the first time with a 3-0 record; the Spartans are ranked 20th.

Penn State’s three wins have been over Wisconsin 16-10, Ball State 44-13 and Auburn 28-20. After Saturday’s loss in the White Out game, Auburn fell one spot in the poll to No. 23.

Penn State next hosts Villanova on Sept. 25 at noon. You can see the full Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.