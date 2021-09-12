Penn State football moves to No. 10 in AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his team take the field for their NCAA college football game against Ball State in State College, Pa.,on Saturday, Sept.11, 2021.Penn State defeated Ball State 44-13.(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State football is ranked 10th in the AP Top 25 Poll after its second win of the 2021 season. The Nittany Lions are 2-0 with the 16-10 win over Wisconsin and a 44-13 victory over Ball State.

Last week, Penn State was ranked 11th. Five Big Ten schools are ranked in the third week of the college football season.

Both Iowa (No. 5) and Ohio State (No. 9) are ranked above the Nittany Lions among Big Ten schools. The Buckeyes fell from No. 3 after its 35-28 loss to now-No. 4 Oregon; the Ducks were 12th headed into the contest.

Wisconsin is No. 18 for the second week in a row with a 1-1 record. Michigan is ranked for the first time this season after its 31-10 victory over Washington on Saturday night; the Wolverines are ranked 25th.

Penn State next hosts Auburn on Sept. 18 for the annual White-Out game. Auburn is ranked 22nd heading into the contest.