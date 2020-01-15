Penn State Football Players speak out on allegations

Nittany Nation

by: Kevin Petrochko

Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Current Penn State Football players took to Twitter this afternoon to speak out on the recent allegations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss