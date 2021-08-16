Penn State football ranked 19th in AP Preseason poll

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Penn State Football ranks 19th in the Associated Press Preseason Poll.

Big Ten Conference ranked five teams in the Top-25. Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (12), Indiana (17) and Iowa (18) are all ranked higher than Penn State.

Penn State plays each of the Big Ten ranked opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Nittany Lions are set to begin the 2021-22 football season on the road against No. 12 Wisconsin on Sat., Sept. 4.

On Oct. 2, Penn State hosts No. 17 Indiana. The following week, the Nittany Lions travel to No. 18 Iowa on Oct. 9.

The biggest test of the PSU conference schedule comes on Sat., Oct 30 when the Nittany Lions face No. 4 Ohio State.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.