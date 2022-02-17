Penn State football’s Blue-White game will return in 2022

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, Penn State football will host its traditional Blue–White game. The annual spring game is set for Saturday, April 23 and is the final intra-squad scrimmage at the end of spring practices.

The game is open to the public once again and is free to attend. In 2021, Penn State held two final practices inside Beaver Stadium with limited fans allowed to attend. The school allowed first-year students to attend the first practice, and the general public to attend the second practice.

The Blue-White game completes Penn State’s 15 spring practice sessions.

In 2019, Penn State estimates 61,000 fans attended the scrimmage. In nine of the past 11 years, excluding those impacted by the pandemic, there have been more than 50,000 fans in attendance.

The Blue-White game will be played on Saturday, April 23rd with kickoff at 2 p.m. and broadcast live on Big Ten Network. The Beaver Stadium parking lots will be open at 9 in the morning and is free for season parking pass holders who renew by February 18. All other parking will be 20 dollars. The game is free to attend.

Penn State says it will release additional details on the Blue-White Weekend, along with the Blue-White Boardwalk Fanfest, in the coming weeks.

The Nittany Lions open the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Purdue. The home opener will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 against Ohio University.



