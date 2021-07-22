Penn State football’s “White Out” game scheduled for September 18

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s famed “White Out” game is officially scheduled for September 18 against Auburn.
The White Out game is an annual tradition, which sees fans pack the stadium seats all dressed in white.
The “White Out” tradition started in 2002 as a marketing strategy to help attendance during a game versus Nebraska. It officially became an annual tradition in 2007 against Notre Dame. This was one of only two games that a White Out was held for a non-conference opponent. Auburn will become the third non-conference opponent to face a White Out game.
The game is currently scheduled for 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 18.