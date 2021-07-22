Penn State football’s “White Out” game scheduled for September 18

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, The Penn State Marching Band plays on the field before an NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Penn State in State College, Pa. A day short of exactly one year since the victory against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions have another white out scheduled […]

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s famed “White Out” game is officially scheduled for September 18 against Auburn.

The White Out game is an annual tradition, which sees fans pack the stadium seats all dressed in white.

It’s official! #PennState will hold its White Out Game on September 18 against Auburn #WeAre https://t.co/jKhS75JxPT — Damon Turbitt (@turbittabc27) July 22, 2021

The “White Out” tradition started in 2002 as a marketing strategy to help attendance during a game versus Nebraska. It officially became an annual tradition in 2007 against Notre Dame. This was one of only two games that a White Out was held for a non-conference opponent. Auburn will become the third non-conference opponent to face a White Out game.

The game is currently scheduled for 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 18.