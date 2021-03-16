Penn State hires Micah Shrewsberry as men’s basketball head coach

Less than one week after Penn State Men’s Basketball fell in the Big Ten Tournament, the university has hired Micah Shrewsberry as head coach. The Purdue Associate Head Coach has extensive experience in college coaching, multiple years in the NBA, and two years of head coaching experience.



“Micah was a name that immediately jumped to the top of our list with his experience in the Big Ten and the NBA,” said Barbour. “He has had success at all levels and knows what it takes to develop a program into a consistent national contender. He has learned from and worked under some of the most respected coaches in the country in Brad Stevens and Matt Painter. Micah will be an exceptional leader for the young men in our basketball program and I can’t wait for him to get to know our student-athletes. We know he will be a great addition to our Penn State family!”

“I’m extremely humbled and excited to be the next head coach at Penn State University,” said Shrewsberry. “The values of this university and its commitment to excellence are the major reasons why this job was so appealing to me. I can’t wait to arrive on campus to begin working with our tremendous student-athletes. My family and I are looking forward to becoming a part of the Nittany Lion family!”



“Micah is an outstanding coach, with a breadth of experience, who will do great things for our program,” said Penn State President Eric Barron. “He is respected nationally as an outstanding talent, and brings an unwavering commitment to the academic success and overall wellbeing of our student-athletes. I am pleased he will be joining the Penn State family and look forward to the program’s development under his leadership.”



Shrewsberry spent the last two seasons with Big Ten foe Purdue University as the associate head coach. As the offensive coordinator, Shrewsberry helped lead the Boilermakers to a fourth-place finish with a 13-6 Big Ten record in 2020-21. Purdue finished with an 18-9 overall mark and earned an NCAA Tournament berth this season. Trevion Williams claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors, while Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey were All-Freshman Team selections.



Prior to his time at Purdue, Shrewsberry spent six seasons (2013-19) with the NBA’s Boston Celtics as an assistant coach. During his tenure, the Celtics reached the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, including back-to-back appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017 and 2018. With Shrewsberry leading the offense, Boston ranked sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made and seventh in 3-point field goal percentage in the 2018-19 season and was second in 3-point field goal percentage in 2017-18, behind the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.



Shrewsberry’s first stint as an assistant coach at Purdue spanned the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons where he helped the Boilers reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He played an integral role in helping Purdue’s offense lead the country in fewest turnovers per game with 8.74 in 2011-12.



The Indianapolis native spent four seasons at Butler University under head coach Brad Stevens. He started his time with the Bulldogs as the coordinator of basketball operations before serving as an assistant coach for three seasons. With Shrewsberry on the bench, the Bulldogs compiled an 87-21 record, won two Horizon League regular-season championships and two Horizon League Tournament titles, and made three NCAA Tournament appearances.



During Shrewsberry’s time at Butler, the Bulldogs reached the 2010 and 2011 National Championship games. He aided in the development of Gordon Hayward, who was the 2009 Horizon League Newcomer of the Year, 2010 Horizon League Player of the Year in 2010 and on the Final Four All-Tournament Team in 2010.



Shrewsberry was the head coach at Indiana University-South Bend from 2005-07. He served as the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) Division I Men’s Basketball Chair in 2006-07.



He was also the director of basketball operations at Marshall University (2003-05) and an assistant coach at DePauw University (2001-03) and Wabash College (2000-01). At DePauw, Shrewsberry led the Tigers to a 42-12 record with a pair of conference championships. Shrewsberry started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Indianapolis in 1999-2000.



As player, Shrewsberry was a three-year starting guard and team tri-captain at Hanover College. He led the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference in free throw shooting (.833) and assists (4.4) in 1998-99.