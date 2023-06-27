JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Johnstown, Pennsylvania native, Casey Aman, is returning to his home state to represent the Nittany Lions on the ice.

The defenseman spent the last two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Powell River Kings, playing a total of 113 games. During his tenure with them from 2021-23 Aman scored 17 goals and added 46 assists for 63 points.

The central Pennsylvania product led the River Kings to the playoffs this past season, serving as team captain. It was Aman’s best year yet; he scored 10 goals and had 25 assists for 35 points over 54 regular season appearances. Aman put up the 11th most points of all BCHL defensemen for the 2022-23 season.

The right-handed, 6-0, 185-pound player was Powell’s top defenseman both of his seasons and Aman was named the 2021-22 Team MVP.

Aman joins six other players as part of Penn State men’s ice hockey’s 2023-24 recruiting class. The 2022-23 signing period runs through Aug. 1.