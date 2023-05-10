HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s not every day Pennsylvania can celebrate a Rose Bowl victory. Four months after Penn State knocked off Utah in Pasadena, Governor Josh Shapiro welcomed Penn State to the State Capitol Complex to honor the accomplishment.

In January, Penn State beat Utah 35-21 in the 2023 Rose Bowl to capture the school’s second-ever Rose Bowl title.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro welcomed Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin, Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Rhoades and Athletic Director Pat Kraft.

“Our connection throughout the state of Pennsylvania is important,” Franklin said. “We’re representative of the entire state. So to have a relationship with the Governor and for him to be supportive and understand some of our challenges, but also be able to celebrate some successes is great.”

Gov. Shapiro acknowledged the power of Penn State and its alumni, as the largest university in the Commonwealth. All sides said the relationship between the state and athletic department is strong.

“I got to be honest, it’s really overwhelming,” Kraft said. “It’s been an amazing day. The Governor was incredible. It just shows, I think, how important Penn State is to the Commonwealth and how important our role to the Commonwealth is. We’re just very proud to have this opportunity.”

It was an emotional return trip for Lebanon Valley College alum Mike Rhoades. His late father was long-time State Senator James Rhoades from Mahanoy in Schuylkill County.

For Mike, he once played with his siblings in the halls of the rotunda, but now walks them as the Head Coach of Penn State.

“There’s moments in your life you remember your family that’s no longer with you, today is one of these days where I really remember my dad,” Mike said. “I went into one of the offices where my dad had a bucket of coal that someone gave to him as a reminder of where he came from. I got a piece of that coal today. So just a real special day brought tears, chills, [and] lots of joy.”

Penn State football starts its season on Saturday, September 2 against West Virginia inside Beaver Stadium.