UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time Penn State held an open practice under the lights and allowed fans to come out and watch the team prepare for the upcoming season. Before practice began, members of Happy Valley United, the official NIL collective for Penn State were able to get autograph’s and meet players.

Hundreds of fans came out and embraced the inclement weather as rain poured down in Happy Valley. Fans were able to see the team do drills and scrimmage. Adding to the excitement for the fans is the high expectations that the Nittany Lions have as they come off a win in the Rose Bowl. A lot of key players return this year for Penn State and fans are stoked to finally see quarterback Drew Allar in action.

“I expect a lot,” said Gus Snyder, a State College resident. “I think that we have a really good group this year and I’m hoping for the best.”

“I am expecting to know because it’s a time for Penn State to beat Ohio State out of that horseshoe. It’s time to go to another baby,” said Judy Hoffman, a Harrisburg resident. “I never miss my Penn State guys. I am so looking forward to this season. I miss football when it’s not around.”

Penn State opens the season at home on September 2 against West Virginia for a 7:30 pm kickoff.