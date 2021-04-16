Penn State invites seniors to “special” spring football practice April 23

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is inviting 2021 seniors to a special spring football practice in Beaver Stadium on April 23, university officials announced this afternoon.

This practice will take place in addition to the spring practice scheduled with first-year students and virtual initiatives for the community on April 17.

Penn State says seniors who are currently taking in-person classes at University Park are eligible to attend the spring practice and will receive an email from Penn State Athletics by Monday, April 19. More information about seating and ticketing will be sent in the email as well.

“This is an important moment for our seniors and we had intended to extend the opportunity for them to attend the April 17 spring practice, but we were unable due to community health concerns when cases started to rise,” said Penn State President Eric Barron.

“However, the practices were extended and as health conditions have stabilized, we are thankful to make this shift in programming so that seniors can showcase their Penn State spirit and participate in this longstanding tradition.”

Officials say eligible students must:

Register for tickets in advance (no walk-ups).

Wear face masks at all times in the stadium.

Adhere to physical distancing requirements.

Remain in their assigned seating during the practice with their pre-determined three-person pods.

Tailgating will not be allowed, to minimize the number of people gathering outside of the stadium. Penn State adds they will be monitoring COVID-19 cases and is prepared to shift plans if the circumstances around the pandemic worsen.

“We are excited to be able to welcome our seniors for this special spring practice and give them a chance to see Penn State Football in Beaver Stadium before graduation,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour.

“The seniors have exhibited such resilience over the last year, as has the rest of our campus community, and we are so proud of everything they have accomplished during their time at Penn State.”

In addition to seniors attending the practice, families of student-athletes, coaches and staff will also be in attendance. More information on this event can be found on Penn State’s website.