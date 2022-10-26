UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State welcomes no. 2 Ohio State to Happy Valley on Saturday.

The Buckeyes are 7-0 and have one of the most talented offenses in the country, especially in the red zone. Ohio State is the only team in college football that have converted on every trip inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, with 86-percent resulting in touchdowns.

“When you talk about red zone offense when you are able to run and throw the ball, that’s valuable down there,” said James Franklin, Penn State’s head football coach. “Being able to run the ball, people are going to play specific red zone coverages and the quarterback makes big time accurate throws. He makes some throws whether they’re fade balls or seam balls or corners or whatever it maybe it’s a small window that he’s able to thread the ball into.”

C.J. Stroud is an electric passer. Inside the red zone, his favorite target is Marvin Harrison Jr. The sophomore has eight red zone catches, six have gone for scores, which is the second most in football.

At 6-4, 205 pound, he presents a massive matchup problem for all defenses.

“It’s based on your personnel and schemes and their personnel and schemes and what’s going to give you the best opportunity to be successful against that opponent,” said Franklin.

But, Penn State’s defense has been stingy all year, especially in the red zone. Inside their own 20, the Nittany Lions allow touchdowns on just 40-percent of drives, with is the fourth best in college football.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will kick off on Saturday at noon from Beaver Stadium.