Penn State makes statement win at Michigan State

They have five wins in a row and three of those are on the road.

No. 16 Penn State basketball is now in the Big Ten championship conversation.

Penn State defeated No. 22 Michigan State 75-70 Tuesday night at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. The win moves Penn State to 7-4 in Big Ten play and 17-5 overall.

Penn State is one game back in the Big Ten standings as of Tuesday night.

Michigan State had a chance to tie the game up with 11 seconds left. Cassius Winston made a layup and drew a foul to bring the Spartans down 71-70. He would miss the subsequent free throw and Penn State was able to get the rebound to help close out the game.

Lamar Stevens finished with 24 points and teammate Myreon Jones finished with 20 points shooting 6-8 from three-point range.

Winston finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and only missed one free throw on the night.