STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Central York quarterback Beau Pribula has been patient in his early career at Penn State. And that patience may pay off this season, as Penn State football is making plans to use his athleticism in game this year.

The York county native didn’t see the field in his true freshman season in 2022 where Penn State won the Rose Bowl. With sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford leaving the program this offseason, a new starter will be named for the first time in four years.

Consensus favorite to win that position is fellow second-year quarterback Drew Allar, who saw time in nine games in 2022. But Pribula is quietly turning some heads this offseason.

The 6-2, 206 lbs quarterback was widely known for his athleticism and playmaking ability in his high school career.

“This year’s a little bit different because we’re back to kind of having a true competition again,” Franklin said of the quarterback battle between Allar and Pribula. “It’s not only a true competition, but Beau has got some athletic traits that that are desirable and maybe makes sense for us to use if they give us the best chance to win.”

Franklin said Allar and Pribula will evenly split first-team quarterback reps at practice this spring, and possibly into summer training camp.

“There could be some situations where Beau actually gets more reps by the end of spring,” Franklin said before the first practice. “I think there’s some things that that we may want to do with Beau to take advantage of his skill set and maybe create an opportunity for him to get some more experience not only during spring ball but in games next year as well.”

As a senior in high school in 2021, Pribula led Central York to a 11-1 record while throwing for 2,676 yards and 33 touchdowns, plus 420 yards rushing with nine touchdowns.

While his high school career brought him to Penn State, this spring could be the jump he needs to land on the field in the fall.

“I think a guy can make a significant move in in spring ball,” Franklin said. “Very rarely will [spring practices] be the deciding factor for next fall, but what I love about spring ball is that it gives the player and the coaches a really good indication of where they are and what their strengths and weaknesses are.”

Penn State will hold 15 practices during the spring period, culminating in the Blue White scrimmage on Saturday, April 15 inside Beaver Stadium.