UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State men’s basketball guard Andrew Funk signed a Summer League NBA deal with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Funk joins the same team his former teammate Jalen Pickett was drafted to in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The Denver Nuggets are led by Nittany Lion alum Calvin Booth from the class of 1998 who is the General Manager.

The Warrington, Pennsylvania native wrapped up his five-year college career with 1,693 points for 11.5 points per game, 457 rebounds, 237 assists and 302 3-pointers. Funk played four season with Bucknell, playing his graduate season with Penn State. While with the Nittany Lions, Funk earned All-Big Ten honorable mention laurels and was on the Academic All-District team.

Funk led the conference in 3-pointers per game (3.03) and 3-pointer field goal percentage (41.2%) for the 2022-23 season. Funk led the Big Ten in triples with 112, putting up the second most in program history for the Lions.

Altogether, Funk averaged 12.5 points per game and had 25 double-digit performances and eight 20-point performances while at Penn State.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Funk joins Pickett and Lundy as they enter their first seasons in the NBA. Lamar Stevens, who just finished his third season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, is currently the only active Penn State alum in the NBA.