ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State men’s hockey is in the NCAA Tournament and facing off against Michigan Tech on Friday, March 24 at 5 p.m. at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs and Penn State’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2017-18 season when Penn State lost in the first round to Denver.

Penn State enters as the 11th ranked team and as the second seed in the Allentown Region. Michigan Tech is the third seed and ranked 13th in the nation.

Guy Gadowsky, Head Coach of Penn State, has never won a game in the NCAA Tournament with a record of 0-3.

The Nittany Lions are 21-15-1 with huge wins against Michigan, Canisius, and Minnesota (both Minnesota and Michigan are in the Tournament.)

Michigan Tech has a record of 24-10-4 with upsets against three ranked teams in Michigan State, Arizona State, and Boston University.

The winner between Penn State and Michigan Tech will take either one-seeded Michigan or four-seeded Colgate on Sunday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m.