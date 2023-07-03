STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Mike Gambino was announced as the new head coach of the Penn State baseball program on July 3.

Gambino spent the last 13 years in charge of his alma mater Boston College.

“My wife, kids and I are honored and humbled to be a part of the Penn State Baseball program, athletics department, University and the State College community,” said Gambino. “I couldn’t be more excited to get to work with these young men and develop this program into a national contender and challenge to make the College World Series.”

At the helm of the Eagles, Gambino led them to two NCAA Regional appearances (2016, 2022) and an NCAA Super Regional appearance (2016). Gambino leaves his post with the second most wins in program history with 291. He had five seasons where his group posted 25 or more wins.

Gambino also led Boston College to the ACC Championship Tournament four times.

During his first 12 years with the Eagles, Gambino produced 33 Major League Baseball draft picks. During his tenure, three of his players went in the first round and six went in the first five rounds. In total, five of Gambino’s Boston College players reached the MLB. This season alone, three of his former players played in MLB games.

In 2023, the Eagles finished 37-20 overall and 16-14 in the ACC. The 37 overall wins tied the program record and the 16 conference victories are the most the school has ever put together. Gambino led Boston College to 12 ranked wins last season and to the regional final in the Tuscaloosa Regional. The Eagles were ranked for 12 weeks in the D1Baseball Poll, topping at number nine.

The Eagles pitchers were 26th in the country for strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.54) and in walks allowed per nine innings (3.58). Boston College led the ACC with a .982 fielding percentage, good for fifth in the country.

In 2016, Gambino took the Eagles to their first NCAA Super Regional, had them finish the season in the Top 25 of all four major polls for the first time in program history and set a school record with six conference series victories.

For his success, Gambino was named the 2016 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Northeast Region Coach of the Year, was a finalist for D1Baseball Coach of the Year and was featured on the website’s top-10 coaching performances of the season.

The Garrison, New York native was an assistant coach at Virginia Tech for four seasons before Boston College, serving as the recruiting coordinator and working with the hitters and infielders. Gambino also served two years as a regional scout with the Detroit Tigers and had a stint as the Boston College assistant coach from 2003-05.

Gambino played with the Eagles from 1997-2000, starting 166 games in the middle infield. He was a first-team All-Big East, All-New England and All-Northeast region honoree after his senior season. Gambino went on to spend two season with the minor leagues in the Boston Red Sox system, spending a season with the Augusta Green Jackets and splitting another between August and the Lowell Spinners.

The Boston College alum was hired by the Red Sox as a special assistant to the Major League staff. Later, he worked with Lowell in a coaching position. Gambino then was sent to the MLB Scout Development Program.

Last season, Penn State finished 25-25 overall and 7-16 in the Big Ten. Gambino replaces Rob Cooper as the baseball teams head coach.