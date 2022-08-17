STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WHTM) — Penn State is two weeks away from their season opener on the road against Purdue and the energy inside the Nittany Lion locker room keeps rising with every practice, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The expectations are high for a Penn State offense with a veteran quarterback in Sean Clifford, a strong running back room, including five-star Nick Singleton, and a lot of young talent ready to step up when called.

Head coach James Franklin emphasized Penn State’s offensive depth for in his Wednesday press conference. He believes that the amount of talent in their two and three-deep lineups have elevated the physicality at practice, particularly at quarterback.

“I think the quarterbacks, the two quarterbacks have really done a nice job. We’re probably further ahead from that standpoint. I think last year at this time we had a veteran quarterback and then a lot of questions marks behind him,” said Franklin. “So there’s more depth at the quarterback position, but probably across the board.

Although Clifford is the starting quarterback, he did miss games last season due too an injury. So getting the second and third team firing on all cylinders is a huge priority at camp. And Clifford believes this is the most in-sync he’s seen this group in a long time.

“We keep hitting highs, high, highs,” said quarterback Sean Clifford. “It all goes back to communication. If they left tackle is off from the right tackle, we are going to have a bad play. If I’m off from the wide receiver, we’re going to have a bad play. So we have to be synchronized… it’s (communication) that we’ve really came together on at camp.”

Camp doesn’t have to be all football and full physicality. Penn State’s practice was cancelled on Wednesday and the Nittany Lions spent the afternoon playing team-building activities like laser tag and spike ball.