Penn State-Ohio State clash to air on abc27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the biggest games on Penn State’s calendar will be getting a primetime slot on October 30.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Ohio State in a clash between two teams currently ranked in the Top 10, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. on abc27.

After a Bye week, Penn State stayed put at the number seven spot in this week’s AP rankings. The Buckeyes also remained idle Saturday but moved up one spot to sixth.

Both teams will be in action this weekend, hoping to avoid trap games. Penn State will host Illinois and Ohio State travels to Indiana. Both of these games will also air on abc27 this Saturday, October 23.