Penn State opens Beaver Stadium spring practice to general public

Penn State football’s final Beaver Stadium practice of the spring season is now open to the general public, according to a release from the team. Originally, the university opened the practice only to senior students and guests of the team.

Fans of any kind could get their first in-person look at the Nittany Lions on Friday April 23, however, it appears the available tickets sold out in minutes.

“Penn State Athletics was able to provide a very limited number of tickets to Friday’s spring football practice based on capacity following the senior ticket registration,” said Kris Petersen, Penn State Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications.

Some seniors have expressed frustration over the ticketing process this week. On Monday, the university sent an email notifying senior students that tickets would go on sale on Wednesday. Then Wednesday, the university followed up with the link to register for tickets during a eight-hour window.

The issues some students say is that both emails wen to the junk folder of their Penn State email inboxes. They never saw the emails until Wednesday’s 3 p.m. deadline passed.

“We are aware some seniors had an issue with the email going to junk,” Petersen said.

The school says seniors who did not get a ticket through the senior-specific registration “are not precluded from obtaining tickets through the general public link.”

The issues with spring practice fan attendance began weeks ago. Senior students and the general public expressed frustration when Penn State chose to only allow freshman to attend the first Beaver Stadium practice on Saturday, April 17th.

Between guests of the team and freshman students, 7,521 people attended Saturday’s spring practice inside Beaver Stadium.

The school chose to make this additional stadium experience available for the 15th and final practice of the spring, scheduled for Friday, April 23.