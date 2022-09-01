(WHTM) — True freshman and five-star recruit Drew Allar saw his first action at quarterback in the second half of Penn State’s opener against Purdue. The QB played the first drive of the second half.

Fourth year starting quarterback Sean Clifford left the locker room for the second half, but went back to the tunnel shortly before play resumed in the third quarter.

Clifford appeared to sustain a leg injury at the end of the first half, but continued the final drive of the second quarter to score a 67-yard touchdown to TE Brenton Strange.

Allar was named the backup quarterback by Head Coach James Franklin at his Monday weekly press conference. Before then, it was presumed that sophomore Christian Veilleux would serve as backup.

Penn State has four quarterbacks on the roster: Clifford, Allar, Veilleux and Central York alum Beau Pribula.

When Allar came into the season opener, Purdue had just scored a second-half opening drive touchdown to pull within a touchdown 21-17. After one drive under center, Clifford resumed QB1 duties midway through the third quarter.