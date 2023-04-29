(WHTM) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was selected in the fifth round with the 149th overall pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Clifford was the 11th quarterback drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, tying the mark set in 1995 for the most quarterbacks taken in the first five rounds.

Clifford becomes the first Penn State quarterback selected since Trace McSorley was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the 197th overall pick.

Clifford is the highest Penn State quarterback drafted since Christian Hackenberg was taken 51st overall int he 2016 NFL Draft to the New York Jets.

In Clifford’s six-year career at Penn State, he threw for 10,661 yards, 1,073 rushing yards, 86 touchdowns, 61.4 completion percentage, and a passer rating of 143.8.

Clifford broke multiple Penn State all-time records in completion percentage, completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and pass attempts. He would also lead Penn State to its first Rose Bowl victory since 1995.

At least eight NFL team hosted Clifford on a pre-draft visit:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers

New York Giants

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

While Clifford wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine he took part at Penn State’s Pro Day.

“I feel like I was snubbed from the combine,” said Clifford at his Pro Day availability. “When I didn’t see my name as a combine guy, I felt disrespected for sure.”

At Penn State’s Pro Day, Clifford ran a 4.57 second 40, a 30.5” vertical jump, a 9’8” broad jump, and a 4.31 second pro shuttle.

Named Rose Bowl Offensive MVP

Sean Clifford capped off a historic Penn State career by taking home the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP with a 35-21 win over Utah.

“Couldn’t be more thankful for this team and thankful for Penn State,” said Clifford.

Clifford threw for two touchdowns against the Utes before being taken out of the game ceremoniously late in the fourth quarter. He threw for 279 yards including an 87 yard touchdown to KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fourth quarter.

“He’s seen it all,” said coach James Franklin of Clifford after the game.

In his sixth year with the Penn State program, Clifford is the school’s all-time passing yards leader with 10,382 yards and the leader with 84 passing touchdowns, passing Trace McSorley.

During the Rose Bowl Clifford also passed McSorley for the program’s all-time leader in total offense.

Clifford made his first career appearance for the Nittany Lions in 2018 with limited action but took over as the starting quarterback in 2019 when McSorley left for the NFL.

“I just hope they (know) I left a lasting legacy of leadership and commitment to team, that’s really what I set out to do from day one,” said Clifford when asked what he hopes his legacy will be in the 129 year history of Penn State football.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 and will air on abc27 starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday night. The second round starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and the final rounds begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday.