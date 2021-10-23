Penn State QB Sean Clifford started against Illinois

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State QB Sean Clifford did start against Illinois, as announced on the video board before the game.
Midway through the second quarter, Clifford has gone 4-for-6 for 108 yards and one touchdown.
The third-year starter was injured against Iowa on Oct. 9, and Penn State head coach James Franklin would not confirm his availability for Saturday’s game against the Illini.
Clifford did take one third of the first team snaps in Wednesday’s practice, alongside backup QB Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux. Roberson finished the Iowa game after Clifford could not return due to injury in the first half.
The game kicked off Saturday, October 23 at noon on abc27. After the game, abc27 news at 11 will have full highlights and reactions.