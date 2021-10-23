Penn State QB Sean Clifford started against Illinois

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) warms up for an NCAA college football game against Illinois in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State QB Sean Clifford did start against Illinois, as announced on the video board before the game.

Midway through the second quarter, Clifford has gone 4-for-6 for 108 yards and one touchdown.

The third-year starter was injured against Iowa on Oct. 9, and Penn State head coach James Franklin would not confirm his availability for Saturday’s game against the Illini.

Clifford did take one third of the first team snaps in Wednesday’s practice, alongside backup QB Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux. Roberson finished the Iowa game after Clifford could not return due to injury in the first half.

Penn State quarterbacks Sean Clifford (14) and Ta’Quan Roberson (2) warm up for an NCAA college football game against Illinois in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson watches as fellow quarterback Sean Clifford warms up for an NCAA college football game against Illinois in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

The game kicked off Saturday, October 23 at noon on abc27. After the game, abc27 news at 11 will have full highlights and reactions.