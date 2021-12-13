Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson enters NCAA transfer portal

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson announced he will enter the transfer portal on Monday morning. The third-year quarterback was named the backup to Sean Clifford in the 2021 season.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Roberson thanks the coaches and Nittany Nation.
“Thank you Penn State University for the countless, unforgettable memories, and life long relationships that was built the past 3 years,” Roberson writes. “Thank you Coach Franklin and staff for believing and taking a chance on me. After much thought and consideration, my family and I have decided it is best that I enter my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining.”
Thank you NittanyNation🦁 pic.twitter.com/G1AFhREamO— tR (@TaquanRoberson_) December 13, 2021
The news comes less than one week after third-year starter Clifford announced he will return for his sixth season at Penn State.
Roberson saw time in three games this season, against Ball State, Villanova, and most significantly against Iowa. In the Hawkeyes game, Clifford suffered a first half injury that sidelined the senior for the rest of the game. Roberson came in and completed seven of his 21 passes for 34 yards, with two interceptions. He rushed for 27 yards on 10 carries. The Nittany Lions lost the game 23-20, the first of five losses in seven games.
Third-string QB Christian Veilleux saw time in the Rutgers game, when Clifford was battling the flu. Veilleux went 15-for-24 passing with 235 yards and three touchdowns. It was the only game Veilleux played in this season as a true freshman.
The Nittany Lions also anticipate highly-touted recruit Drew Allar, as well as Central York QB Beau Pribula. to join the team this offseason.
Roberson is from Orange, New Jersey where he attended DePaul Catholic. In 2020, he was an Academic All-Big Ten selection. He appeared in four games for the Nittany Lions across three years.