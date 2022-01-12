Penn State RB Noah Cain enters transfer portal

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 18: Noah Cain #21 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 18, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Running back Noah Cain entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The Penn State junior struggled with injury and consistency in 2021. Cain rushed for 350 yards on 3.3 yards per carry with four touchdowns.

In 2021, the Penn State offense was often dinged for the lack of a run game. No rusher had more than 100 yards in a game for the entire season.

As the leading RB, Cain’s best game came against Ball State where he posted 69 yards on 20 carriers with one touchdown. He scored one touchdown in the team’s last nine games, and scored none against Big Ten opponents.

Cain missed most of the 2020 season with a knee injury, but had a promising freshman campaign in 2019.

He set the Penn State record for a freshman with eight rushing touchdowns. He was also the first freshman to rush for over 100 yards in back-to-back games since Saquon Barkley in 2015.

The 5’10, 220 lbs junior from Baton Rouge, Lousiana was a four-star recruit coming out of the IMG Academy. He was recruited at the time by schools like Auburn, Texas, Georgia and Tennessee. According to ESPN, he had 27 offers from Division I programs.