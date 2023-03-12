UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State is going dancing for the first time since 2011!

While the Nittany Lions fell on Sunday to Purdue 67-65, Penn State made it back to the NCCA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a 10 seed in the Midwest Region.

Penn State will play 7-seeded Texas A&M on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. Tipoff is estimated for 9:55 p.m. ET.

This is Penn State’s tenth appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Just two players on the team have played in an NCAA Tournament, Camren Wynter (Drexel in 2021) and Michael Henn (UC-Davis in 2017,) though Myles Dread and Seth Lundy were on the 2019-2020 team that was projected to make the Tournament before it was cancelled.

Penn State have won four of their nine game in the first round. Four of the losses came by single digits.

The Nittany Lions are one of eight Big Ten teams playing in this year’s tournament. Penn State is joined by 1. Purdue, 4. Indiana, 7. Northwestern and Michigan State, 8. Iowa and Maryland, 9. Illinois.