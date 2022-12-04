(WHTM) — Penn State is headed to a New Year’s Six bowl game as the Nittany Lions have been selected to play Utah in the Rose Bowl, it was announced on the College Football Playoff Selection Show on ESPN.

This is the fourth time in the past seven seasons that Penn State will play in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

The Nittany Lions finished the season with a 10-2 record, finishing third in the Big Ten behind two CFP teams: Ohio State and Michigan. Those two teams also marked the only losses Penn State had this year.

The last time Penn State played in a Rose Bowl was in 2017 when they lost to USC 52-49.

Meanwhile, Utah (10-3) is fresh off a Pac-12 Conference title after defeating USC on Saturday, catapulting them into the Rose Bowl for the second straight season. Utah lost to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl last season.

How To Watch

The 109th Rose Bowl, played in Pasadena, California, will be played on January 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN.