STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State reigns supreme after the 2022 NFL Draft, sending 13 players to the league. The eight Nittany Lions drafted by NFL teams is the most of any Big Ten school this year.

Ohio State had the second most drafted players with six. Five additional Penn State players were signed to NFL teams as free agents after the NFL Draft concluded.

In fact, Penn State ranked fourth overall among schools with the most NFL Draft Picks in 2022. Georgia led the way with a NFL-record 15 selections, LSU had 10 draft picks and Cincinnati had 9 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Penn State Draft Selections

Round 1: WR Jahan Dotson (Washington – No. 16)

Round 2: DE Arnold Ebiketie (Atlanta – No. 38)

Round 2: S Jaquan Brisker (Chicago – No. 48)

Round 4: LB Brandon Smith (Carolina – 120)

Round 4: P Jordan Stout (Baltimore – 130)

Round 6: Tariq Castro-Fields (San Francisco – No. 221)

Round 7: OT Rasheed Walker (Green Bay – No. 249)

Round 7: LB Jesse Luketa (Arizona – No. 256)

Penn State Free Agents

Derrick Tangelo (Atlanta)

Drew Hartlaub (Carolina)

Ellis Brooks (Green Bay)

Eric Wilson (New Orleans)

John Lovett (Carolina)

Penn State wrapped up spring practices in April, and will now turn its attention to camp later this summer. Penn State looks to improve upon a 7-6 season in 2021 that ended in an Outback Bowl loss.