We are four games into the Penn State basketball season and the Nittany Lions are rolling.

Penn State defeated Bucknell Tuesday night 98-70 beginning play in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Penn State will next host Yale Saturday at 4 p.m. before continuing play at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against Ole Miss on Nov. 27.

Lamar Stevens led all scorers with 27 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Center Mike Watkins added 18 points.

Watch the video above for more.