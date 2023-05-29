RECIFE, BRAZIL (WHTM) – Penn State swimmer Victor Baganha will compete at the Brazil National Championships this week, starting on Tuesday, May 30.

Baganha will swim in the 50m Butterfly, 100m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle and 100m Freestyle events between May 30 and June 3. The sophomore might also participate in relay events.

This season Baganha qualified for the NCAA Championships in 100m fly, 50m fly and 100m free, setting his new personal best in the events.

In the 100m free, Baganha came in 26th with his record of 42.39, second all-time in Penn State history. The 100m fly saw the sophomore finish 13th and become the first Nittany Lion to swim in the finals and earn All-American honors for the event since 2003.

Baganha’s preliminary time of 44.75 set a program record.

The 50m free resulted in Baganha coming in 19th; his preliminary time of 19.10 set a personal best and is Penn State’s third-fastest in history.

Baganha currently holds the Nittany Lion record for the 100m fly (45.18), 200m medley relay (1:23.85) and 400m medley relay (3:06.36).

According to Penn State, full coverage of the event can be found on Swim Swam.