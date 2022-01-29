Penn State takes down no. 12 Ohio State in shootout

Penn State hosted no. 12 Ohio State at Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions entered play on a two game winning streak.

Penn State was aggressive early on and struck first at 4:48 on a goal from Danny Dzhaniyev. The Buckeyes didn’t take long to respond, at the 8:05 mark of the first period Ohio State used some tic tac toe passing that found Cam Thiesing open in front of the net for the redirection to send the game to the first intermission tied 1-1.

Nittany Lions netminder Liam Souliere and Buckeyes goalie Jakub Dobes matched each other all night, but the only goal in the second period belonged to Ohio State when Joe Dunlap found the back of the net by going top shelf on Souliere.

Penn State came out aggressive in the third period and found the equalizer six minutes into the frame. Jimmy Dowd Jr. faked out Dobes and slid the puck to a streaking Ben Schoen who put the rubber in the open net. The game then went to overtime tied 2-2.

Souliere stopped 28 shots while Dobes made 46 saves and neither allowed a goal in the extra frame which sent the game to a shootout.

Once the shootout started both goalies stopped the first two shooters before Ohio State’s Eric Cooley scored in the third round. Penn State had an answer in the bottom of the third when Connor MacEachern beat Dobes.

In the fourth round Souliere made a big save on Travis Treloar which gave Nittany Lions freshemen Ben Schoen a chance to win the game. Schoen skated in fast and beat Jakub Dobes with the backhand to secure the upset and defeat the 12th ranked Buckeyes 3-2.