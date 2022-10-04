UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A win over Northwestern on Saturday has moved Penn State up to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25. The win was ugly, but the conditions didn’t do either team any favors with them combining for eight turnovers.

The Nittany Lions defense turned in another solid performance allowing only seven points and forcing three turnovers which gives them 12 on the season and is tied with Illinois for most in the Big Ten this season. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown recorded his second interception and he credits the defensive unit as a whole for working as one to force the turnovers.

“I pride myself in being a deep safety and just being rangy across the field. I feel like I do that very well and you know I’m just looking at QB shoulders and seeing where he’s going with the ball,” said Brown. “He pretty much led me there and I made a play for my team thanks to the rush. You know when you got a D-Line like that getting to the quarterback and there’s not much the quarterback can do.”