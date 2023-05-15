(WHTM) – Penn State football will play its annual White Out game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The Big Ten matchup will be Penn State’s fourth game of the season after kicking off against West Virginia, Delaware, and Illinois. The White Out began in 2004 with 21,000 fans wearing white and expanded to more than 100,000 fans packed in Beaver Stadium in 2007.

The event has been called one of the greatest events in American sports with record-setting crowds.

Penn State is 17-14 all-time against Iowa since 1930 and has won six of their last eight against the Hawkeyes. The Nittany Lions have dropped their last two against Iowa including a three-point loss in 2021 when both schools were top four-ranked teams.

The program also announced that the September 2 opener against West Virginia will be a Helmet Stripe game with most fans wearing white and a blue stripe at the 50-yard line.

THON will be recognized on September 9 against Delaware with a yellow ribbon in the student section.

This year’s homecoming game, Generations of Greatness, will be on October 14 against UMass, followed by Military Appreciation on October 28 against Indiana.

A late-season matchup with Michigan will be the annual Stripe Out Game on November 11 and All-U Senior Day will be on November 18 against Rutgers.

Penn State’s road schedule begins at Illinois and follows with Northwestern, Ohio State, and Maryland, including a neutral site game at Ford Field against Michigan St.