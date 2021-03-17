Penn State will not host traditional Blue-White game in 2021

Penn State has decided not to host the annual Blue-White game in 2021, but will allow first-year students to attend the final spring practice.
The university will allow first-year students to attend the final spring practice on Saturday, April 17 inside Beaver Stadium.
“We are pleased to be able to offer an opportunity for our first-year students to experience Beaver Stadium for the first time as Penn Staters,” said Penn State President Eric Barron. “Because of the pandemic, these students have missed out on this special tradition of cheering on the Nittany Lions, and we hope this will be a memorable way for them to gather together and celebrate the final practice of the spring.”
The Blue-White game is a scrimmage in Beaver Stadium that typically concludes the football team’s spring practices. In years past, the scrimmage was open to the public.
The final practice will be limited only to University Park first-year students, the families and guests of student-athletes, coaches and staff. A virtual spring practice event will be available to the rest of the student body and general public. That event will be announced at a later date.
“While we are excited to offer this in-person opportunity, students must continue to do their part by following health and safety guidelines to bring this opportunity to fruition,” Barron said.
“While first-year students have not yet been able to experience Nittanyville or take their spot in the best student section in the country in Beaver Stadium, we are thrilled they will be able participate in many other favorite traditions during this final spring practice, including the team entering the field, the Blue Band playing, cheer and dance squads performing, and the team singing of our beloved Alma Mater,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour. “We are hopeful for the fall and continue to focus on the health and safety of our community and on providing the best opportunity for a full capacity stadium for the Sept. 11 game against Ball State.”
Penn State Football began its 15 spring practices on Monday.