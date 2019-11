The Penn State women opened up the 2019-20 campaign on the road Tuesday.

Penn State defeated Towson 73-67 after trailing at halftime for new coach Carolyn Kieger’s first win with the Lady Lions. It also marked Kieger’s 100th career win.

The team scored 55 points in the second half. Freshman Makenna Marisa and senior Siyeh Frazier each had 15 points each. Kamaria McDaniel finished with 14.