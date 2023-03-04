UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 10 Penn State women’s hockey beat Mercyhurst 2-1 in an overtime thriller in the CHA Tournament Final.

Senior forward Julie Gough scored the game-winner in overtime. This is the first CHA Tournament Championship for the Nittany Lions and the win secures a place in the NCAA Tournament, the first-ever appearance for the Nittany Lions.

Junior goaltender Josie Bothun, Gough, senior defense Izzy Heminger, and senior forward Eleri MacKay were named to the All-Tournament Team. Bothun won tournament MVP.