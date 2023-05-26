STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – In just six days the Penn State women’s lacrosse team will touch down in the capital of Portugal to begin their international trip.

The team will visit Spain and Portugal from June 1-9 for the program’s first foreign trip since 2016. Penn State as a whole hasn’t sent any teams international since 2018.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity to our student-athletes,” said head coach Missy Doherty. “We are really looking forward to playing overseas while growing and sharing the sport of lacrosse.”

The team has a full itinerary, including time to meet with local children in an effort to grow the sport of lacrosse.

At the start of the trip in Lisbon, the team will take a Panoramic Tour. The following day is packed with a surfing expedition on the beaches of Carcavelos and a riding tour of Lisbon and a Fado music dinner which accompanies the traditional Lisbon genre with dancing.

Later, the Nittany Lions will hike in Sintra, Portugal, which has an abundance of scenic mountains, forests, and iconic colorful villas. That same day, Penn State will meet with local children in order to teach them more about a sport that is still not as large in the area.

The team plans to tour Benfica Stadium, the home of the S.L. Benfica in the Premiere Soccer League.

The following day poses a huge opportunity for the group, who will face the Dutch National Team that is traveling to play the Lions.

On June 6, Penn State will take a walking tour of Seville, Spain, the capital of southern Spain’s Andalusia region.

The Lions will tap into their adventurous side once again during the trip to kayak in Lagos before meeting up with kids, in conjunction with Projecto Mudaki Almancil, who are interested in lacrosse.

On the last day of their trip, the team will zipline on the only cross border zipline in the world from Spain to Portugal. Finally, the team will have a group dinner for their last night.