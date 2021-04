STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s soccer made slight work of Indiana to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers 3-1 Sunday afternoon. Ally Schlegel scored two goals on the day. Frankie Tagliaferri added a make of her own to complete the Penn State scoring.

Nittany Lions win 3-1 and are headed to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals! pic.twitter.com/ONanrGSU8Z — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) April 11, 2021

Penn State will host Iowa on Thursday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. televised on the Big Ten Network.