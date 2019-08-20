Penn State working through position battles in training camp

Penn State football is about halfway done with training camp.

We are just 16 days away from the team’s season opener against Idaho at Beaver Stadium. Here is what we learned after visiting with coach James Franklin and players after Wednesday’s practice.

Penn State has not named a starting quarterback yet. The race continues between sophomore Sean Clifford and redshirt freshman Will Levis. Coach Franklin has mentioned true freshmen Michael Johnson Jr. and TaQuan Roberson as well.

Penn State continues to have competition for one of its starting safety positions. Garrett Taylor is an established veteran starter at one safety. Lamont Wade, Jonathan Sutherland and junior college transfer Ja’Quan Brisker.

Watch the video above for ore.