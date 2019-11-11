Penn State wrestling returns, defeats Navy

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State wrestling opened their season against Navy.

Starting it off at weight 141 — Nick Lee going against Cody Trybus, and Lee would dominate throughout, as he gets the fall in the third period. Penn State goes up 6-0.

At weight 149, Luke Gardner making his PSU debut, and he wastes no time, pinning his opponent in just 76 seconds. Lions go up 12-0.

At weight 165 , top-ranked Vincenzo Joseph made quick work of his opponent, getting the 20-5 tech fall.

And then Mark Hall, the baddest man on the planet, with the lumber Jack take-down, he gets the pin at 58 seconds. Penn State rolls 45-0