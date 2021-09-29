Penn State’s Blossom named Big Ten Setter of the Week

Penn State’s Gabby Blossom was named Big Ten Setter of the Week. (courtesy Penn State Athletics)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State senior Setter Gabby Blossom was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week.

Gabby Blossom ➡️ @B1GVolleyball Setter of the Week



🔹 Led team to .392 hitting in 2-0 weekend

🔹 36 assists, 13 digs in win over No. 3 Ohio State#WeAre

🦁🏐 pic.twitter.com/CRauxNMSeN — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) September 27, 2021

Blossom helped lead the no. 20 Nittany Lions to a pair of conference wins last week, including an upset over no. 3 Ohio State.

She had a double-double in the win over the Buckeyes, with 36 assists and 13 digs. The Nittany Lions hit for .380 during the match.

This is not Blossom’s first Big Ten Award. This is her fourth time as Big Ten Setter of the Week, her last claim came back in March 2021.

Senior Jonni Parker was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for September 6.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.