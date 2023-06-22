BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WHTM) – Jalen Pickett was chosen by the Denver Nuggets as the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. The Nuggets acquired the 32nd overall pick from the Indiana Pacers.

The former Nittany Lion transferred to Penn State as a senior in the 2021-22 season, starting all 31 games. Pickett made an immediate impact, leading the team for the season in scoring (13.3 ppg), assists (135), steals (35) and minutes played (37.2 mpg).

The Rochester, New York native played as a senior+ with the Lions in the 2022-23 season, averaging 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

Pickett was a record-setter for the Lions, breaking Penn States’ single-season assists record with 243 assists and setting the Bryce Jordan Center record with 41 points and 15 field goals against Illinois on Feb. 14, 2023.

Prior to Penn State, Pickett played three seasons at Siena where he was named the 2019-20 MAAC Player of the Year and the 2018-19 MAAC Rookie of the Year. While in New York he averaged 6.1 assists per game for the second-highest individual performance in program history.

Pickett’s five-year collegiate career culminated in 2,207 points, 780 rebounds, 841 assists, 178 steals and 115 blocks. His accolades include Consensus All-American (AP, NABC, Sporting News & USBWA), USBWA District II Player of the Year, two-time Big Ten Player of the Week, and National Player of the Week.

As a high schooler, Pickett led the Aquinas Institue to Class AA Federation Final as a senior and led the Li’l Irish to NYSPHSAA championship in 2016, being named NYSPHSAA Class AA MVP.

The class of 2023 Penn State grad majored in broadcast journalism.