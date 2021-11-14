Penn State’s men soccer takes home Big Ten Championship

NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) — It’s no secret pet owners can sometimes go overboard when it comes to treating their cats and dogs just like people. In case you needed more proof however, a new poll finds 22 percent share their food at the dinner table with their pets. One in 20 adults will actually jump in and take a bath with their furry companion!

The survey of 2,000 adults with a cat or dog also finds “kisses” are basically a requirement when it comes to owning a pet. A stunning 97 percent of respondents say they always let their pet lick (or kiss) them. Think our pets are staying on the floor while you watch TV? Think again. Two in three let their furry friends jump up on the couch. Nearly six in 10 (58%) admit their cat or dog actually has their own spot on the sofa.