(WHTM) — The Big Ten announced Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton is the Freshman of the Year, on Wednesday November 30. Ten Penn State offensive players earned All-Big Ten honors.

The Governor Mifflin product has 941 yards on 149 carries this season with 10 rushing touchdowns. The freshman also has 85 yards on 11 catches and one receiving touchdown.

Singleton owns the Penn State freshman rushing touchdowns record with 10. Singleton ranks 16th in the country and first among FBS freshmen in yards per carry.

Singleton is the fourth Thompson-Randle El Big Ten Freshman of the Year joining Christian Hackenberg (2013), Deion Barnes (2012) and Curtis Enis (1995, media).

Singleton was a third-team All-Big Ten selection, joining OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu (second team), OL Juice Scruggs (third team), TE Brenton Strange (third team), RB Kaytron Allen (honorable mention), QB Sean Clifford (honorable mention), OL Bryce Effner (honorable mention), OL Hunter Nourzad (honorable mention), WR Parker Washington (honorable mention) and OL Sal Wormley (honorable mention).

Penn State also had 13 defensive/special teams selections.

In high school, Singleton was named the 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year, and was the first Penn State signee to earn that distinction.