STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s NIL collective, Happy Valley United, is joining six other collectives in forming The Collective Association.

According to a press release, “the new trade association will advocate for student-athletes, share best practices, and act as a unified voice to shape the development of the NIL market and beyond.”

Happy Valley United joins the group as a founding member alongside Classic City Collective (Georgia), Spyre Sports Group (Tennessee), The Grove Collective (Ole Miss), The Battle’s End (Florida State), House of Victory (USC), and Champions Circle (Michigan).

“[This] establishes Happy Valley United as a forward thinker and leader in the industry, it aligns us with many power-house brands and collectives to learn and share best practices, and it will keep the national eye on the great work we are doing together for Penn State,” said Rob Sine, Happy Valley United.

Collectives work in the interest of student-athletes of a certain college or university. These groups utilize NIL opportunities to help players develop their personal brands, secure sponsorships, and create business opportunities. TCA says its mission is to continue to better support all student-athletes and fight for their rights.

As NIL policy grows, changes, and evolves across the country, TCA says it will lobby for uniformity across state laws that govern NIL for each university.

The formation of TCA will allow these seven NIL collectives to share ideas and collaborate to help develop the future of college athletics.