Penn State’s road woes continue after loss to Minnesota

Penn State has struggled mightily on the road this season, falling to 1-7 away from the Bryce Jordan Center after a 76-70 defeat at Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions are being beat on average by 11 points on the road and Penn State has lost in every way possible. From heartbreak like at Wisconsin to a brutal blowout like Indiana, one consistent theme has played out; struggling early and late in their road contests.

“We need to just simplify things. It’s just little mental breakdowns towards the end of the games like costly turnovers and stuff like that,” said junior forward Seth Lundy. “Like possessions we get back we give them extra possessions and we lose possessions. If you look at it a lot of teams, we lost to on the road had more shots than us. Those factors matter.”

Fortunately for Penn State four of their next five games are at the friendly confines of the Bryce Jordan Center, including Tuesday’s matchup with Michigan State. In Happy Valley Penn State is averaging six points more per game and allowing six few each game. On the season the Nittany Lions are 7-4 at home.