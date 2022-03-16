CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour will retire from Penn State. Barbour’s first day with the university was back in 2014 when she became the university’s ninth athletic director and was appointed VP in 2019.

Following her announcement, Penn State coaches released “What They’re Saying About Sandy Barbour.”

“Sandy and I have worked for the last eight years to improve the experience of the student athletes we serve. I have admired how deeply Sandy cares for our students, providing them with the resources needed to have a world class experience at Penn State, while preparing them for a lifetime of impact beyond their time here. Her friendship will be missed but I look forward to cheering her on in her next chapter. Fumi, the girls and I will forever appreciate the time we spent together at Penn State. We Are…forever.” James Franklin, Penn State Football Head Coach

Barbour spent 40 years as a collegiate administrator and coach and served in leadership positions within athletics departments at the University of California, Berkeley, University of Notre Dame, Tulane University and Northwestern University.

Penn State plans to conduct a national search for Barbour’s replacement and more details are forthcoming.

We are incredibly grateful for Sandy’s leadership and dedication to Penn State’s athletics program, student-athletes, coaches and staff, and fans across the commonwealth and beyond. It’s been an honor to work with her. Through her forward-thinking, competitive spirit, and passion for people and sports, Sandy has built a collegiate model to aspire to and has helped the Nittany Lions thrive as one of the nation’s most successful athletics departments. Above all, her commitment to supporting our student-athletes is commendable and will have a lasting impact on their lives both on and off the field. Dr. Eric J. Barron, Penn State President

Barbour’s final day with Penn State will be in summer 2022.