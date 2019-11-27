Penn State’s seniors look to leave lasting legacy

Penn State looks to honor 16 seniors before Saturday’s regular-season finale against Rutgers.

This class of Nittany Lions might not have the star power of a Trace McSorley, but it does have plenty – and we mean plenty – of wins.

According to Penn State athletics, this senior class has 40 wins entering Saturday’s game which is the most since 2009. If the team were to beat Rutgers (who is winless in the Big Ten), the seniors would rack up 41 wins at Penn State which is the most since 1997.

