(WHTM) – Penn State basketball’s Seth Lundy was drafted 46th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Lundy graduated from Roman Catholic High School and spent four years at Penn State, averaging 10.5 points per game.

Lundy would become the 39th member of Penn State’s 1,000 points club on Jan. 11, 2023, when he scored 25 points against Indiana.

While playing four seasons and 122 games at Penn State, Lundy would rack up 1,283 points, 560 rebounds, 229 three-pointers, a .412 field goal percentage, and 67 blocks

Lundy ranks sixth all-time in school history with 299 three-pointers, ninth with an 81.4% free throw percentage, and 20th in career points with 1,283.

In Lundy’s senior season, he would start each of the 36 games played and finish as the team’s second-leading scorer averaging 14.2 points per game, and leading rebounder with 6.3 rebounds per game.

Out of the 36 games played, Lundy would score double-digit points in 31 of those games.

Lundy would also be awarded All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the coaches and media and also the Big Ten All-Tournament Team where he averaged 17 points per game and 7.8 rebounds a game.

Lundy would set career highs in:

Points (25)

Minutes (44)

Field Goals Made (9)

Field Goals Attempted (17)

Three-Point Field Goals Made (8)

Three-Point Field Goals Attempts (13)

Free Throws Made (8)

Free Throws Attempts (8)

Rebounds (12)

Assists (3)

Blocks (2)

Steals (3)

While Lundy was at Roman Catholic High School, he would help lead them to a Catholic League Championship and the team’s third PIAA State Championship in his senior season.